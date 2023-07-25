Looking to make kids breathe a sigh of relief, the BC Lung Foundation is kicking off its new Asthma Education Day Camp, called “Breathe 1-2-3,” designed especially for kids aged eight to ten who live with asthma.

BC Lung is currently accepting applications for the program, which will be held daily from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. between August 2 and 4 at the foundation’s offices in Vancouver. Local children with physician-diagnosed asthma are not only eligible to attend, but also being offered up to $1,000 in subsidy to cover the cost of transportation and accommodations.

The day camp will be run by certified asthma educators who will teach participants how to prevent asthma flare ups, carry out appropriate management steps, feel more confident, and discuss their condition with others. Those attending the camp will receive a backpack filled with goodies and resources related to asthma.

For more information on the camp, or to register your child and apply for the travel subsidy, visit the BC Lung Foundation website at www.bclung.ca/asthmacamp.

Breathe 1-2-3 Asthma Day Camp

When: August 2 to August 4, 2023

Where: BC Lung Foundation, 2675 Oak St, Vancouver, BC

Cost: Free, travel subsidy available