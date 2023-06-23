I am dealing with a particularly challenging situation right now with one of my clients, so naturally, I bought a triple dip lotto ticket for last Wednesday’s draw. $1 and a free play later, I’m still dealing with a particularly challenging client situation, just with $30 less in my bank account (I bought two tickets). That got me thinking – when faced with a challenging situation, I turned to something that is a ridiculously long shot and I have no control over at all, despite knowing exactly what I could do to resolve the client dilemma.

When I was in my twenties, I didn’t care whether I burned bridges. Now, I’m more into graceful goodbyes. Have I lost my passion? It’s not that I don’t care about anything, I just don’t care about everything anymore. And, 30 years later, I have a few more responsibilities that keep me from premature bridge-burning. It really is a privilege to be able to quit. But maybe it’s also a privilege to be able to care only about a few select things, and leave the rest to someone else.

Did you feel like you had to save the world and stand up for what’s right when you were young? Be in everyone’s face who set off your moral radar, trying to convince them to do the ‘right thing?’ Me too. Looking back it feels like that was just as effective as buying a lottery ticket; assuming what “the right thing” is for someone else just doesn’t work. You can only apply that rule to yourself, maybe to your kids if they are young enough. It does not work on husbands, I can assure you.

What really works though to resolve challenging situations is taking a nap. My husband says it doesn’t count as a nap anymore when I crawl under the covers and sleep for two hours, but I disagree. I think as long as it’s outside of the hours of 11 pm to 7 a.m. it counts as a nap. And it’s amazing how it can change your perspective, I often wake up and know exactly what to do. I might need to take a few more naps to figure out what to do with my challenging client situation, and until then I can always buy another lotto ticket, right?