What are your plans this summer? I can tell you what mine are not: joining an expedition to the wreck of the Titanic in a private submarine. I have been very successful at avoiding any kind of news in the recent weeks; my husband is interested in what’s going on in the world and he keeps me in the loop with anything he thinks might interest me. I am not sure why he thought I need to know about a submarine getting lost during an expedition to what remains of the Titanic – I don’t even go on a regular boat without being sedated due to motion sickness – but he shared it with me anyway. Apparently, there is a company that offered submarine rides for $250,000 per person, and there is no happy ending; the submarine imploded and all five people on board died. Tragic, but nothing I really worry about, because I would never do that. And if you would do that, then we could not be friends because you would find me insufferably boring.

My ideal summer adventure involves knitting (preferably outside) and spending time with the people I love. Sounds like an everyday thing? It is. Because how you spend your days is how you spend your life and I don’t want to reserve special moments for the summer. There are not many things we can control in life, but how we choose to spend our free time is one thing we have control over. The relationship we have with ourselves and the people we love is the most important thing in life, it’s what defines us; it’s one of the key indicators for longevity and happiness. I don’t want to participate in a world where a good life is measured by how extravagant my summer was. Family BBQ over thrill seeking? I’m here for it. Splash park over casino? Sign me up. Backyard fire over adrenaline? You got it. I’m fully embracing the joy of missing out this summer and by doing that I won’t miss any of the important things in life.