Last week, for the first time in my life, I left a restaurant without leaving a tip. One of the wait staff was so rude that I decided not to tip, and when they yelled “I hope you have the day you deserve” as we left the restaurant, I felt completely validated and was glad I hit that “skip tip” button despite feeling bad about it in the moment. I’m lucky that I work from home and don’t have a job where I have to be nice to people on a regular basis, so I generally give people who have to deal with the public the benefit of the doubt and take the high road. Not this time.

The big difference with being nice to people who are nasty in day-to-day encounters and giving the wait staff a pass is that I paid to eat in that restaurant. I can shrug off someone cutting me off in a parking lot and yelling at me about it, and just go on with my day. No big deal, encounters like that have no bearing on my life. But spending money I worked hard for and the experience being spoiled by someone rude and unprofessional? That’s where I draw the line. I know tips are a substantial part of some people’s income, but they still have to be earned. And that’s not happening with snippy and rude behaviour, at least not from me.

Yes, we’re all feeling the pinch and some people rely on that additional income more than ever. So, how about putting in the extra effort to give good service, rather than having an entitled attitude? It’s called sucking it up, even when you’re having a bad day. Gen X invented it, so if you need a lesson, hit me up. I know my generation can take this concept a bit far at times, but I really feel like society just needs to give their head a shake and quit it already with the entitlement and step it up in the accountability department. To put it into social media lingo: it’s time to start #adulting.