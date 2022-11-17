Award winning Canadian Naturalists and Photographers, Dr. Sonya Richmond and research partner, Sean Morton, made a stop in the Nicola Valley on their way, presenting their findings and experiences on the trail for two nights at the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT) lecture theatre.

The duo are currently on a 28,000 kilometre research trek along the Trans Canada Trail. They are currently hiking west from Cape Spear, Newfoundland to Victoria, BC, before they will turn north and head to Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories.

Eh Canada Travel currently works in partnership with local tourism group Tourism Nicola Valley (TNV), and the two have teamed with multiple local organizations to host two informative talks by Dr. Richmond and Morton.

Dubbed the “Hike4Birds,” Richmond and Morton’s research trek is a self described effort to learn about Canada’s landscapes, wildlife, and people. The duo’s trek has been recognized as a Royal Canadian Geographical Society Expedition, and the two were recognized as Adventure Seekers through Eh Canada Travel, a tourism website and program.

“Dr. Sonya and Sean Morton are actually one of our influencers for all of Canada,” said Greg Girard, “co-bro founder” of Eh Canada Travel, who works with TNV as a consultant.

“They’ve been writing articles all the way from St. John’s to B.C., making their way through British Columbia along the Trans Canada Trail, documenting for scientific studies on birding and that type of thing. They are now in our vicinity, and I’ve been in touch with them for a couple years now telling them we’d like to host them when they get close, and treat our region to some very high profile speakers.”

TNV and Eh Canada have partnered with the local chapter of NatureKidsBC and the Nicola Naturalist Society to host the two talks by the research veterans at NVIT’s lecture theatre. The first talk, on October 20, was geared towards adults and older children. A second talk aimed at younger children, in cooperation with NatureKidsBC, was held the following day. Richmond and Morton discussed nature photography, birding, and conservation, among many other topics.

“During our time here we were treated amazingly by everyone we met and were enthralled by the dedication of local naturalists and teachers to get locals and regional youth into nature,” said Richmond.

“I have to honestly say that in our travels across Canada that Merritt stands out as a beautiful area with amazing untapped potential as one of BC’s unrecognized birding hot spots and outdoors travel destinations.”

For more information on the event, and on Dr. Sonya Richmond and Sean Morton’s expedition, visit www.comewalkwithus.online, or www.experiencenicolavalley.com.