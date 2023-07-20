The Conservative Party of BC (CPBC) leader MLA John Rustad is coming to Merritt on Tuesday, July 25.

In a news release published today (July 20), the conservative party leader will be in town to host a meet-and-greet as part of his 2023 Leader’s Tour. The event will take place at the Merritt Civic Centre, located on 1950 Mamette Ave.

CPBC says it is “dedicated to lowering taxes balancing the budget, expanding natural resource development, scrapping the carbon tax, reducing healthcare wait times, and cracking down on violent crimes.”

Also according to the release, Rustad “is vowing to protect forestry, mining, and farming in B.C.”

The meet-and-greet starts at 6 p.m., and the CPBC invites “all individuals interested in the common sense ideas of the Conservative Party of BC and meeting leader MLA John Rustad.”

Meet & Greet – Conservative Party of BC leader MLA John Rustad

When: July 25, 2023 – 6 p.m.

Where: Merritt Civic Centre – 1950 Mamette Ave., Merritt, B.C.