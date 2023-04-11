To mixed reactions, the provincial government has announced it will raise its general minimum wage by over $1 in the coming months. The increase from $15.65 to $16.75 for B.C.’s lowest paid workers represents a 6.9 percent increase, reflecting the province’s average annual inflation rate in 2022.

The province said in a press release announcing the increase that the high jump is a part of their commitment to tie annual minimum wage increases to inflation. The same increase will apply to wages for residential caretakers, live-in home-support workers, and camp leaders, which are classified separately from the general wage. The increase will positively affect the bank accounts of over 150,000 B.C. residents, many of whom are essential workers, food service staff, grocery store workers, and retail workers.

“Having a minimum wage that keeps up with inflation is a key step to prevent the lowest paid workers from falling behind,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour. “These workers and their families feel the impacts of high costs much more than anyone else. We are maintaining our policy of tying the minimum wage to inflation.”

Bains noted that the province’s general minimum has gone from one of the lowest in the country, $10.45 per hour in 2015, to one of the highest, $16.75 starting in June. Most jurisdictions in Canada have indicated they will be increasing their minimum wage this year, except for Alberta and Nunavut. Last year, B.C. increased its minimum wage by just 2.8 percent.

News of the increase has garnered mixed reactions from the business community, including here in the Nicola Valley.

“I think it’s sort of a mixed blessing,” said Tam Hagen, co-owner of Quilchena Cannabis in Merritt. “If you bump up the minimum wage, you sort of have to bump up all the wages that go after that, so it does contribute to inflation. However, the high inflation that we’ve had also makes it so that people that are working for minimum wage are really struggling.”

Hagen noted that while he and co-owner April Hagen don’t view the increase as a burden as their starting wage is already above the general minimum, they may have to review their own starting wage to stay fair and competitive.

Hagen added that he believes the extra cost of the increase would come out of his pocket one way or another, whether through the extra wages paid, or an increase in the cost of benefits or taxes to fund further rebates. He also noted that minimum wage must provide at least basic necessities for workers to ensure stability for both individual employees and the workforce as a whole.

Some reactions have been less accepting of the increase, with the BC Chamber of Commerce’s president releasing a statement rebuking the government for the hefty increase.

“The BC Chamber of Commerce is extremely disappointed with the government’s decision to increase the minimum wage by such a significant amount. This decision is the wrong choice, at the wrong time,” said Fiona Famulak, president and CEO of the BC Chamber.

“The increase comes on the heels of several government decisions in the last 14 months that have added significantly to the cost of doing business in British Columbia, for example, through the introduction of the mandatory five days paid sick leave and the recently announced new statutory holiday. Today’s announcement will make it difficult for many businesses to manage their operations moving forward and is a disincentive to (re)invest in our province.”

Famulak added that the health of a community is a direct function of the health of the businesses that operate within it, and called for meaningful action by the provincial government to support the business community. She believes the minimum wage increase will make it difficult for many B.C. businesses to manage their operations, disincentivizing them from reinvesting in the province.

B.C.’s new minimum wage of $16.75 per hour will come into effect on June 1, 2023.