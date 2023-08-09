First Nations’ communities and local governments are receiving additional funding from the B.C. government in order to keep people safe and informed during emergencies.

In a press release published today (August 9), the provincial government announced more than $880,000 to be provided to communities across the province through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF).

The funding is being distributed between 19 communities, including First Nations and local governments. Nooaitch Indian Band, located approximately 23 kilometres west of Merritt, is receiving $25,000 for their emergency communication and evacuation route plan.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is also receiving a $27,625 fund for their evacuation route review.

Bowinn Ma, minister of emergency management and climate readiness, said in the release that the recent wildfires in remote regions of the province called attention to the good, advanced and safe evacuation plan.

“We also know that First Nations and local governments have the most up-to-date information to provide to people to keep them safe,” the minister said. “These funds will help ensure British Columbians can leave the area safely when a disaster hits, and will improve emergency notification, alerts and communication to people during emergencies.”

Earlier this year, the Province provided $180 million to CEPF, bringing the total provincial investment in the program to $369 million since it was created in 2017.

For more information on the Emergency Preparedness Funding, please visit the B.C. government website.