As the central Interior and southeast continues to burn, the provincial government announced new travelling restrictions to the province.

In a news release published on August 19, the provincial government announced the restriction of non-essential booking of temporary accommodations in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon.

According to the press release, the public is also asked to avoid non-essential travel to the central Interior and southeast of B.C. Essential travel includes providing emergency services, sheltering for evacuees, travelling for medical reasons, transporting essential goods and supplies, among others.

On August 18, the B.C. government declared a provincial state of emergency to support ongoing response and recovery efforts caused by wildfires across the province.

The travel restrictions do not affect those who only wish to travel through the affected areas to other regions. These restrictions remain in effect until the end of day Sept. 4, 2023.

