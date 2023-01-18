The Home Owner Grant program invites B.C. homeowners to take advantage of their funding which in 2023 has a threshold set at $2.125 million.

Covering 92% of residential properties in B.C., the Home Owner Grant reduces the amount of property tax people pay for their principal residence.

In 2022, the program provided additional relief to almost half a million seniors throughout the province and approximately 13,000 persons with a disability. More than one million applications to the program were approved.

For homeowners in northern or rural areas (outside Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley and Capital Regional districts), the basic grant amount is as much as $770 or as much as $1,045 for homeowners 65 or older, veterans and for people who have a disability or live with a relative who has a disability.

B.C. homeowners may also be eligible for B.C.’s Property Tax Deferment program. It is a low-interest program for homeowners who meet criteria, including:

supporting a dependent child (Families with Children Program);

55 or older during the current year;

a surviving spouse of any age; and

a person with disabilities.

The best time to apply for the Home Owner Grant is in May after people have received both their BC Assessment notice and their municipal or rural property tax notice. Assessment roll and jurisdiction numbers are needed to apply. Homeowners can apply for the Home Owner Grant and Property Tax Deferment securely online. Please check www.gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant to learn more.