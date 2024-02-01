—– By Kenneth Wong

January 31 marked the one-year anniversary of the decriminalization of controlled substances.

Last year, the B.C. provincial government granted exemption on the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act by the federal government, which allows people in B.C. to possess controlled illicit substances such as opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA up to 2.5 grams, and not be charged for a criminal offence.

In a press release, Jennifer Whiteside, B.C. minister of mental health and addictions, commented on the anniversary of decriminalization.

“A year ago today, British Columbia became the first jurisdiction in Canada to take steps to treat addiction as a health issue rather than a criminal one,” she said. “Our government’s goal is to reduce the fear and shame associated with addiction, so more people can feel comfortable reaching out for help.”

“People living with addiction shouldn’t be trapped in the court system. It doesn’t help anyone or make communities any safer. Fear of criminal repercussions increases risks of overdose by leading people with addiction challenges to hide their substance use and deters people from calling for help during an overdose emergency. Further, we know criminalization can have an impact on the ability for someone to seek and hold employment, income and housing, which further perpetuates cycles of poverty and undermines people’s recovery journeys” added Whiteside.

In the same press release, Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson and president of the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police commented on the police’s new approach towards drug enforcement.

“Senior police leaders in British Columbia recognize the importance of a compassionate and evidence-based approach to ensure people who use drugs receive the integrated care they require. We stand committed in our desire to not criminalize those who use drugs, but to redirect individuals to alternate pathways of care,” she said. “This is a complex public-health crisis that we must continue to work together to address as we know the overdose crisis continues to devastate communities throughout British Columbia.”

In a previous interview with the Herald regarding the matter, Mayor Mike Goetz called the decriminalization “an absolute disaster.”

“The program doesn’t work. If there was a situation where you were able to monitor, get them into dissuasion centres, get them better, get them help, but right now, there’s nothing except the fact that you carry 2.5 grams of anything you want,” the mayor said.

The mayor added that many municipalities across the province have requested B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside for a plan or at least a dashboard so the numbers could be monitored to understand what is working and what isn’t.

“We talked to the minister at the UBCM (Union of British Columbia Municipalities) and she told us that there would be a dashboard or a way to predict, to see what numbers were and we got back three days later and they killed the whole thing. ‘We’re not putting a dashboard on sorry, we’ll give you some numbers every once in a while’,” Mayor Goetz said.

For Mayor Goetz, there needs to be a better plan or contextualization on how the program will keep moving forward.

“We need some substance to tell us (what is happening), we got two more years of this program and this is where it’s going on and this is what it’s doing,” he said. “It’s not being run by anybody and it’s basically a ship with no rudder. It’s doing whatever it wants to do. And it’s not good for these communities, that is killing these communities.”