A fatal two-vehicle collision near Logan Lake is being investigated by B.C.’s police watchdog and the Logan Lake RCMP.

In a news release published on July 25, Logan Lake RCMP said that on July 23, they responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 97D, just outside of the community. The two male drivers as well as a female passenger died at the scene.

The incident is also being investigated by the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO), a civilian-led police oversight agency.

According to the press release published on July 25 by IIO, said earlier that morning RCMP received a call from staff at the Best Western in Merritt stating that a man had damaged a hotel room and staff asked for help from the police to get him out the property.

The IIO also said that RCMP reported the man was cooperative and left the hotel around 10 a.m. after speaking to the officers. The agency also said the same man was the driver and lone occupant of one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

B.C.’s police watchdog will investigate whether police action or inaction contributed to the incident.

The Herald reached out by email to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. today (July 27) asking for any updates on the case. Rebecca Whalen, IIO’s media and communications spokesperson, said there are no updates to be provided at this time.

Logan Lake’s RCMP detachment is seeking to speak to any other witnesses that may have further information or dash cam footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Logan Lake RCMP by phone at 250-523-6222, and reference file number 2023-503.

The Independent Investigations Office also asks any person with any relevant information or video footage of the incident to please contact their witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477.