British Columbians will now be able to access medications used to treat rare diseases more easily.

The provincial government announced over a press release today (August 18) that people across the province will benefit from BC PharmaCare’s new coverage of medications used to treat rare diseases, which includes amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), acute hepatic porphyria (AHP) and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAODs).

According to the press release, as of today (August 18), the oral formulation of edaravone (Radicava ORS) will be added as a limited-coverage benefit. The formulation works to slow down the loss of physical function in ALS patients. The

There are also two new medications that are now covered by BC PharmaCare under the Expensive Drugs for Rare Diseases (EDRD) process. They are givosiran (Givlaari), an injectable medication to treat AHP and the first drug treatment available in Canada for the disease, and triheptanoin (Dojolvi), which is used for LC-FAODs treatments.

The changes announced ensure that the coverage is aligned with “clinical evidence and patient access to appropriate medications is improved for those living with these conditions,” according to the announcement.

More about the announcement at the B.C.’s government website.