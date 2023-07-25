On Monday (July 24), for the first time in more than a month, showers and cooler weather were reaching parts of the province.

However, the provincial government continues to urge British Columbians to be prepared and continue to follow all regional fire prohibitions and local water restrictions due to extreme wildfire risks and the ongoing drought.

According to the news release published yesterday (July 24), since April 1, 2023, there have been 1,454 wildfires across the province that have burned more than 1.48 million hectares of land. As reported by EmergencyInfoBC, there are currently 463 active wildfires, with more than half classified as out of control.

EmergencyInfoBC has reported more than 90 evacuation alerts and orders across the province due to wildfires. According to the release, as of July 24, there are approximately 1,030 people under evacuation order across the province and 3,700 people under evacuation alert.

British Columbia is receiving support of nearly 600 out-of-province and international personnel to control the wildfires. The international support is coming from countries such as Australia, Brazil, Mexico and the U.S.

In the recent news release, the provincial government also reminded British Columbians about the potential risks of the ongoing drought.

Across the province, of the 34 water basins, eight are in Drought Level 5 and 13 are categorized as Drought Level 4. According to the British Columbia Drought Information Portal, the Merritt Basin is currently at a Drought Level 3, while the Coldwater River Basin is at a level 4.

People and businesses are being recommended to reduce their water use whenever possible and continue to observe all watering restrictions from their local or regional government, water utility provider, or irrigation district.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. You can also download the BC Wildfire Service app, it allows individuals to submit pictures along with their report, making it easier to BC Wildfire Service on their operational decision-making.

For more information, visit the B.C. government’s website.