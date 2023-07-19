Ecological reserves across British Columbia are getting important changes on its regulation.

According to the news release published on July 18, the new Ecological Reserve Regulation will allow compliance and enforcement measures in ecological reserves across the province.

The new regulation ensures BC Parks the ability to impose penalties on any individuals or companies conducting illegal activities, which guarantees that those who disobey the law in these sensitive ecosystems to be prosecuted or fined.

George Heyman, B.C.’s minister of environment and climate change strategy, said it was an important change that ensures that the province’s protected spaces are not threatened.

“This updated regulation will help protect B.C.’s critically important biological diversity and safeguard rare and endangered plants and animals in their natural habitat,” he said.

There are approximately 158 ecological reserves across the province, including Stoyoma Creek Ecological Reserve, Skihist Ecological Reserve, Soap Lake Ecological Reserve, which are all located approximately 50 kilometres from Merritt. Another ecological reserve benefitting from the new changes is The Laurie Guichon Memorial Grasslands Interpretive Site, located approximately 11 kilometres east of Merritt.

While ecological reserves are primarily for scientific research and educational purposes, most of them are also open to the public.

According to the release, other changes in the regulation have also been included, such as:

Adding bans on present-day activities, such as smoking and the use of drones;

Amending the violation ticket administration and fines regulation to authorize the use of violation tickets to impose financial penalties for non-compliance;

Clarifying the restrictions on the entry, use and occupancy of ecological reserves, including temporary closure for public safety reasons;

Transferring permit management responsibility from an administrator to the minister;

The ability to set time limits, cancel or modify permits;

Removing outdated and redundant content;

For more information, visit the B.C. government website.