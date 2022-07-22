A high-pressure ridge is moving into B.C. which could result in heat warnings this weekend or early next week.

Hot and dry weather for many parts of British Columbia is predicted by Environment and Climate Change Canada. Although B.C. is not currently anticipating an extreme heat emergency, people are still encouraged to monitor their local temperature forecasts.

British Columbians are encouraged to have a heat plan to keep safe. Higher temperatures increases risk of heat-related illness.

In a recent press release, BC Gov News stated, “a heat plan should identify cool zones inside and outside of homes (such as community centres and libraries), ways to cool down (such as taking cool baths or showers and drinking plenty of water), and identify vulnerable family members and neighbours who are susceptible to heat and should be checked on.”

The release also identified the risk dipping into rivers or lakes which is still has cool temperatures and may cause hypothermia.

Last month, the BC Heat Alert and Response System was launched in order to communicate with the public the actions taken by governments and communities when under heat warnings and extreme heat emergencies. This comes as a response to the 2021 summer deaths report released by the BC Coroners Service.

The Province also released an Extreme Heat Preparedness Guide to give tips on how to stay safe when temperatures rise. The guide is available in French, Punjabi, traditional Chinese and simplified Chinese.

In the event of a heat warning, please check with your First Nation or local government for the most up-to-date information.