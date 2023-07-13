The government of British Columbia just announced on July 11 their annual provincial funding to ground search and rescue groups across the province.

Ground search and rescue groups (GSAR) as well as the BC Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA) will be able to use the approximately $6 million dollar funding to cover equipment and training for search and rescue readiness.

According to the news release, this has been the second year BC Search and Rescue Association and GSAR groups have received sustainable provincial funding for their activities. Approximately $5 million dollars was issued directly to 78 GSAR groups in B.C., and around $1 million to BCSARA.

Based on BCSARA’s website, ground search and rescue services in B.C. are provided by unpaid professionals who provide their time, dedication and expertise as well as their own personal gear at no cost to the people they rescue.

Nathan Bridgen, president of the Nicola Valley Search and Rescue, said the group received the great news with enthusiasm.

“This was the second year in a row that they (the provincial government) have provided this form of funding. It greatly enables us to focus on the search and rescue activities and in the training as opposed to fundraising,” he said. “So we really hope that the funding continues.”

Bridgen said the funding provided to the Nicola Valley search and rescue group will be used towards replacing some of their older gear and providing training to their members.

Chris Mushumanski, president of BC Search and Rescue Association, said in the press release the sustainable funding provided by the province is vital for Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) groups across B.C., and appreciates the investment in public safety.

“This funding pays for lifesaving rescue equipment, essential training, safety gear for the volunteers, and admin costs such as insurance,” he said. “It also funds the important outdoor education program, BC AdventureSmart, and supports the volunteers after tough calls with our critical incident stress management team.

If you wish to support these volunteers or a specific team in your local area, please contact BCSARA through their website.

For more information, visit the B.C. government website.