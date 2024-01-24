At least 2,511 toxic unregulated drug deaths have been registered in 2023 across British Columbia.

In a press release published today, Jan. 24, BC Coroners Service said the amount of deaths in 2023 represents a five per cent increase when comparing the number of deaths in 2022, when 2,383 deaths were recorded.

The BC Coroners Service also said that the number of lives lost in 2023 is the largest number of drug-related deaths ever reported to the agency.

Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner of the BC Coroners Service, said in the press release that the province continues to experience record numbers of deaths due to the unsafe and unregulated toxic drug supply.

“This crisis, driven primarily by unregulated fentanyl, has cost our province dearly in the loss of much-loved and valued members of our communities,” she said. “We cannot bring our deceased loved ones back, but we can and must do much more to protect the lives of tens of thousands of our family members, friends and colleagues still at risk.”

According to the press release, four of the province’s five regional health authorities saw record-high numbers and rates of death,

During 2023, six people have died from unregulated drugs in Merritt, while 11 deaths related to toxic drugs were registered in 2022.

Since the public health emergency was first declared in April 2016, the lives of at least 13,794 British Columbians have been lost to unregulated drugs.

Lapointe added that the province needs to come up with an evidence-based response to stop these preventable deaths from happening.

“Deaths due to drug toxicity are preventable, and I urge our political leaders at all levels to collaborate on a thoughtful, comprehensive plan that puts people first.”