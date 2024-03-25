The Merritt Centennials have now lost three in a row, after dropping a 5-2 on Friday, March 22, against the Penticton Vees and a 7-3 on Sunday, March 24, against Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Friday, March 22 – Penticton Vees 5, Merritt Centennials 2

The Merritt Centennials hit the ice on March 22 against the Penticton Vees at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

Penticton found the back of the net early in the game with a goal by Callum Arnott, who scored his twenty-sixth goal this season just over a minute in.

Merritt rebounded with a goal of their own to tie the game with Ray Hamlin (4) shortly after.

Late in the first period, Billy Renfrew (19) and Thomas Pichette (18) added two unanswered goals for the Vees.

Penticton ruled the second period with a powerplay goal by Larry Keenan (6), setting the score 4-1 at the end of the period. The Vees had 17 shots in the second period alone, almost equaling the Centennials’ game total.

Early in the third period, Merritt’s Charles-Thomas Larochelle (12) found the back of the net during a power play.

During the last minutes of the game, Billy Renfrew (20) crowned the Vees’ victory by scoring an empty-net goal on the 5-2 win.

Sunday, March 24 – Salmon Arm Silverbacks 7, Merritt Centennials 3

The Centennials hit the road once again for their second away game this weekend as they faced the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

In the second away game of the weekend, the Merritt Centennials fell against the Silverbacks in a 7-3 loss.

Cole Longacre (5) put the Silverbacks on the board in the opening frame, with the only goal scored during that period.

During the first few minutes in the second period, the Merritt Centennials tied the game with a goal by Charles-Thomas Larochelle (13).

Shortly after, Ryan Gillespie added another one to the score for Salmon Arm, making the score 2-1. Silverback’s Nathan Mackie (10) found the back of the net, increasing the home team’s advantage in the game.

The Cents added another goal during second period as Charles-Thomas Larochelle scored his fourteenth goal this season.

The Silverbacks shortly scored two unanswered goals with Cole Cooksey (20) and Riley Ashe (6) by the end of second period.

The final period was marked by a goal from the Cents, as Easton Ryan scored his twelfth goal of the season, setting the score 5-3.

JJ Monteiro added two empty net goals by the end of third period, crowning the Silverback’s 7-3 victory.

The next time the Merritt Centennials hit the ice is on Thursday, March 28 as they face the Cranbrook Bucks and Saturday, March 30 against the Prince George Spruce Kings, both at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.