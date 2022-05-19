In a recent press release by BC Gov News, it states backcountry roads closed in October 2021 across the Thompson Okanagan region will remain closed.

The closures follow 15 wildfires in the region and were established under the Motor Vehicle Prohibition Regulation of the Wildlife Act.

Roads spanning approximately 536,000 hectares have been closed for this purpose. The affected areas are:

Sparks Lake

Momich Lake

Tremont Creek

Two Mile Road

Bunting Road

Hunakwa/Crazy Creek complex

Thomas Creek

Nk’Mip

July Mountain

White Rock Lake

Garrison Lake

Mckay Creek

Mowhokam Creek

Lytton complex

The closure will allow areas to recover from wildfire impacts including:

erosion of charred soils and impacts on fish habitat;

increased vulnerability of wildlife due to migration disruptions, habitat loss and loss of vegetation cover; and

increased open areas due to construction of approximately 2,900 kilometres of fire guards.

The closures will remain in place during Ministry of Forests recovery efforts although some thoroughfares will remain open. Residents and commercial activities will not be impacted by the closed back country roads.

Boundaries follow landmarks such as roads, rivers and streams near wildfire perimeters.

Users may individually apply to access certain closed roads within these areas.

For more information, please visit https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/recreation/motor-vehicle-prohibitions#wildfires