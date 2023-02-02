Despite the cancellation of a number of B.C. festivals in 2023 due to economic challenges, including Merritt’s Rockin’ River Country Music Festival, another Nicola Valley music festival is moving ahead full force. Bass Coast, an electronic music festival that moved to Merritt almost ten years ago, has released the ‘first wave’ of its lineup for this year’s event.

While the festival has only called Merritt home since 2013, it is entering its 15th year in 2023. The artist-owned and operated boutique festival features electronic music, art installations, and a number of vendors. Capacity at the festival is limited to 6500, which organizers say creates a unique experience.

“Each of the artists in this first wave has made a unique contribution to the evolution of electronic music,” said Bass Coast Co-founder and Musical Director Andrea Graham.

“We curate our lineups with the sounds of tomorrow in mind, always striving to balance familiarity with innovation.”

Attendees at the 2023 Bass Coast festival can expect to see the following performing artists as part of the :

CloZee

Christian Löffler

Move D

Delano Smith

Marcellus Pittman & Justin Martin

Sicaria & Hamdi

Nicola Cruz

Special Request

Galcher Lustwerk

The Funk Hunters

The Librarian (festival co-founder Andrea Graham)

The full first wave lineup, along with other festival information, can be found online at www.basscoast.ca.

Along with these artists, Bass Coast will continue to announce performers leading up to the July festival dates. The festival will also feature large scale and interactive art installations, workshops, yoga, and more. Bass Coast said in a press release that the show couldn’t go on without the support of the community.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the dedicated and creative Bass Coast community,” said Liz Thomson, Bass Coast co-founder and art director.

“It’s because of you that Bass Coast continues to thrive amidst post pandemic challenges facing the festival industry.”