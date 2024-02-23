Music festival aficionados, the first wave of the 2024 Bass Coast lineup is finally here.

Attendees at the 2024 Bass Coast festival can expect an “extraordinary double headliner” with Brooklyn-based rapper Leikeli47 and Maine bass music producer Of the Trees.

Joining them, artists debuting at Bass Coast this year include ‘Queen of Berlin groovy house’ Cinthie, UK garage brothers Bakey and Breaka, as well as Conducta.

Artists like Danny Daze, Ash Lauryn, JPS, K+Lab, techno production duo Kassian, Magugu, Pluralist, Prosumer, among others, are also set to debut at this year’s festival.

Many beloved Bass Coast alumni are also set to return to the festival this year, such as renowned party starter Bianca Oblivion, Juno-nominated house duo Smalltown DJs, as well as Vancouver-based multi-instrumentalists Lazy Syrup Orchestra.

Ivy Lab, Mikey Lion, The Funk Hunters, Machinedrum, Mat the Alien, as well as Bass Coast co-founder and musical director The Librarian are also all set to return to the festival.

“Spanning genres, continents and eras, this electrifying roster of artists represents a bold leap into the future,” Bass Coast Co-Founder Andrea Graham said. “This lineup showcases artists who are spearheading innovation and are masters of their craft.”

Future announcements are expected soon and will include information on interactive art installations, performance artists, mural artists, workshops, musical artists, and more.

The Bass Coast Festival will run from July 12 to 15 in Merritt. You can find the full list of artists performing at the festival and tickets on sale at www.basscoast.ca