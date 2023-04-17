Gearing up to celebrate its 15th year in action, the sold-out Bass Coast electronic music festival has announced its full line up for this year’s festival, which will take place at the Merritt Festival Grounds in July.

Despite the cancellation of a number of B.C. festivals in 2023 due to economic challenges, including Merritt’s Rockin’ River Country Music Festival, Bass Coast is moving ahead full force with its 10th festival hosted in the Nicola Valley. Recently, festival organizers have unveiled the remainder of their 2023 lineup, which includes over 150 artists from across the world.

“This is a dream lineup for both DJs and dancers,” explains Bass Coast Co-Founder and Music Director Andrea Graham, who herself will perform at Bass Coast as The Librarian.

“We’re thrilled to be commemorating our 15th edition with world-class musicians representing the current state of cutting-edge electronic music.”

The full lineup includes Brooklyn-based selector Ayesha, Berlin house royalty Black Loops, Vancouver’s ‘disco don’ Dane, underground legend Daniel Bell, drum & bass pioneer Digital, and a number of newly announced artists alongside the artists announced in February of this year.

The artist-owned and operated boutique festival features electronic music, interactive art installations, workshops, yoga, and a number of vendors. Capacity at the festival is limited to 6500, which organizers say creates a unique experience. Previously, organizers have credited the community for keeping the festival alive.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the dedicated and creative Bass Coast community,” said Liz Thomson, Bass Coast co-founder and art director.

“It’s because of you that Bass Coast continues to thrive amidst post pandemic challenges facing the festival industry.”

The full lineup, along with other festival information, can be found online at www.basscoast.ca.