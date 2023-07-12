Another successful and sold-out edition has come to an end for the Bass Coast Music Festival.

This past weekend’s heat didn’t stop the big-hearted dance music aficionados from gathering at one of the top independent music festivals in the province and throughout North America.

With “a global reputation for showcasing innovative international talent and providing a springboard for Canadian artists,” Bass Coast continues to impress by combining visual and auditory sensations surrounded by the landscape of the Nicola Valley.

This year’s festival line-up included names such as ChloZee, Eprom, Skeptical, Tim Parker, and fan favourites such as Justin Martin, Paul Woolford, and The Funk Hunters.

Beyond the music, each edition of the festival embodies a unique new theme. This year’s theme ‘Avant Garden’ was an invitation for people to “bloom” their creativity.

The unique atmosphere by a bend of the Coldwater River gives emerging and established artists the opportunity to showcase their art. Each year, Bass Coast becomes the largest temporary collection of installation art in Canada.

During its 15-year history, the event has seen interactive pieces like the ‘Audio Triage’, created by computer artist Paul Reimer, which consists of acoustic tin can telephones that allow you to “experience live feeds from all the stages before diving in.”

Other art installations such as ‘Life is a Circus’, created by sculptor Sandra Bérubé, a “gravity-defying, circusy interactive” that allows your creativity flows and makes people question if “is it the storytelling of an exciting adventure just about to take off or of a dangerous journey packed with red flags and trickery.”

This year’s Bass Coast Festival edition took place from July 7 to July 10, at the Merritt Music Festival Grounds just outside of Merritt.





