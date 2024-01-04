The season of giving continues on for Bass Coast enthusiasts, thanks to the release of the seventh edition of ’12 Days of Bass Coast’.

The Merritt festival has teamed up with a dozen alumni artists for the compilation of original tracks, now available on a pay-what-you-can basis, with all album sale proceeds going to the Nicola Valley Food Bank.

“Each original track is donated by the artist with the goal of raising funds for this important cause.” said Bass Coast co-founder Andrea Graham. “It’s inspiring to watch our creative community unite around an important cause during the holidays.”

The wide range of electronic music on the album features a cast of all Canadian talent, including Sunshine Coast Bass Music producer Self Evident, veteran Edmonton drum and bass artist John Rolodex, acclaimed East Vancouver house producer ESB, Salmon Arm’s Abstrakt Sonance, halftime and breaks experimentalist artist Captivate, a dubbed-out remix of the award-winning group Astrocolor by NEIL JAM3S of Victoria duo Righteous Rainbows of Togetherness, Vancouver up-and-comer IHA, innovative Edmonton-based producer Hood Joplin, among others.

The album release comes just weeks after Bass Coast made a $25,000 donation to the Nicola Valley Food Bank, whose work goes into overtime during the holiday season. Over the past year, the food bank provided for over 14,000 people, an increase of 192 per cent from the previous year.

“Our recent $25,000 donation and annual 12 Days initiative is just a small token of our appreciation for this incredible community,” said Bass Coast co-founder Liz Thomson. “Bass Coast is honoured to call Merritt home.”

The album is available for digital download at basscoastmusic.bandcamp.com.

With Bass Coast 2023 scheduled for July 12-15, tickets are now on sale, with lineups yet to be announced.