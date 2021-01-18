The Better Business Bureau is warning British Columbians about a scam making the rounds offering one free year of Netflix.

So far, BBB has received more than 100 reports via Scam Tracker about a text message tricking consumers by offering the streaming service for free.

“You receive a text message that says: “Due to the pandemic, Netflix is offering you a free year of service to help you stay at home. Click the link to sign up.” The link takes consumers to a website where they are asked to fill out personal information and add a method of payment,” reads a release from BBB.

However, the website is not associated with Netflix, and those signing up are sharing their personal information with scammers, running the risk of payment fraud and identity theft.

“[The scammers] said no other money would be taken out of my account again,” one victim reported. “Then, about a week later, they took $51.02, and I called and asked for a refund. They told me three days at first. Then, after three days I called back, and they told me seven to ten business days. It’s been ten business days. And now I have no refund.”

To avoid being scammed, the BBB recommends consumers do their research and take precautions.