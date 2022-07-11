B.C.’s External Credentials Program (ECP) announced that it will be expanding its scope on Friday, July 1. Through the expansion, the province will now recognize First Nations language and culture programs as external credentials. This opens the possibility for students to earn credits for graduation from these types of programs.

As the Ministry of Education and Child Care now recognize these culture programs, First Nations will be able to create and approve their language and cultural learning programs that students can use toward graduating.

“The ministry is pleased to work in partnership with the First Nations Education Steering Committee to enable students to receive credit toward graduation for First Nations language and culture teaching that takes place outside of their regular school program,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care. “This new external credential option recognizes the valuable learning opportunities that First Nations provide to youth in their communities.”

There is a required level of depth and rigour, comparable to Grade 10, 11 and 12 courses that programs need to meet to be recognized as external credentials. Programs also need to ensure that a subject-matter expert will assess performance to determine students’ achievement and successful completion of the program.

Examples of language and culture programs that could count for an external credential under the expanded ECP include:

First Nations language proficiency;

First Nations drumming and/or dancing;

A formal on-the-land learning program;

A traditional medicine or traditional foods learning program;

First Nations carving and traditional art; and

A traditional sports program.

Some external credentials may count for credit toward required courses for the B.C. Dogwood Diploma (e.g., arts education or applied design, skills, and technologies), while others may count as credit toward elective courses for graduation. Certain external credentials can also provide credits toward the adult graduation diploma.

“The First Nations Education Steering Committee appreciates this important expansion of the External Credentials Program to respect the important work being done by First Nations to promote our students’ language and culture skills and knowledge,” said Tyrone McNeil, president, First Nations Education Steering Committee.

“This change is a meaningful part of our ongoing partnership with the Ministry of Education and Child Care to make the B.C. education system more relevant and responsive to our students and our communities.”

The expansion of the ECP is the first time there have been significant changes since 2010. However, there have been more recent integration of Indigenous learning to B.C.’s education system. Back in March, the Province made a separate announcement stating that all secondary students must complete Indigenous-focused coursework before they graduate from B.C.’s K-12 education system. This graduation requirement will take effect beginning of school year 2023-2024.