Merritt residents will soon have the opportunity to engage with the police officers keeping an eye on area highways.

The Merritt Community Policing Office (CPO) announced in a social media post that Superintendent Dale Carr and Inspector Rob Nason with BC Highway Patrol will be joining in on a conversation at Sprit Square to engage with the community and answer any questions.

Coffee With a Cop started in Merritt last summer, offering a casual environment with coffee, snacks, and the ear of RCMP officers from the local detachment. Locals are welcome to share their concerns and experiences, or just enjoy a casual conversation and a free cup of coffee.

This month’s rendition of the monthly event will take place at Spirit Square on July 12, with both Merritt RCMP and BCHP officers making an appearance.

“It’s broken down that barrier that the uniform can bring to it. It’s been really good, really friendly and welcoming by the community, by the people who attend,” noted Cst. Blake Chursinoff, Merritt’s community policing officer, when asked about the event previously.

“There are a few people who have been coming regularly every month and I have gotten to know them and they are more than just regular strangers out on the street; they are people that I know their first name and it’s been really good.”

For more information on Coffee With a Cop, or the Merritt CPO, call the office at 250-378-3955.