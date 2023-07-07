by Laísa Condé —

Pull up your camp chairs, pour your favourite beverage, and stare up at the stars at the BC Overland Rally this month.

The event will take place at the Merritt Music Festival Grounds, located at 1000 Midday Valley Rd., from July 20 to July 23.

During the four-day rally, overlanders, vendors, travellers, and as well as enthusiasts will be able to gather and share stories about their off-road adventures, learn new skills, make friends, and be inspired by the nature surrounding Merritt.

Ray Hyland, founder of the BC Overland Rally, said the purpose of the event is to give people all the skills and confidence they need to explore.

“We’re trying to help people learn all these skills that they need to get out there and explore those remote parts of not just B.C., but the whole world,” he said. “Whether they are on their own or with family, or with friends (in their adventures).”

Hyland said the idea for creating this event was due to his passion for overland exploration and an opportunity to share this culture around the world. His first overland event happened 12 years ago in Washington, U.S., but soon he realized the potential to host events in the province.

“We’ve always wanted to have one (event) here in B.C. as well,” he said. “It’s not only our backyard, but we realized and recognized the amount of opportunity there is here.”

This year’s BC Overland Rally is in its sixth year being hosted in the province and second time in Merritt.

BC Overland Rally 2023

When: July 20 to July 23, 2023.

Where: The Merritt BC Music Festival Grounds – program your GPS for 1000 Midday Valley Rd., Merritt, B.C., V1K 1M9.

Cost: From $95.20 to $338.91.



More information at https://overlandadventuresrallies.ca/.