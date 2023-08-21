As wildfires rage in multiple parts of B.C.’s interior region, an animal care organization is working to quickly assist and relocate affected pets and livestock.

The organization said in a press release on Friday (August 18) that with more requests for help with animals coming in from evacuees in Kelowna, Lytton and Kamloops, they are currently deploying additional staff members to BC SPCA animal centres in the Okanagan and Thompson-Nicola regions.

“To keep up with growing demand, we are currently deploying additional staff members to our animal centres in the Okanagan and Thompson-Nicola regions,” said Gaelene Askeland, senior manager of animal care services in Kelowna.

The BC SPCA already has dozens of animals in its care due to the wildfire situation across the province. In their press release, the organization said it also has pet food and supplies available for those in need.

“This is an extremely stressful and scary time; we want pet guardians to know the BC SPCA is here to help ease some of the burden they may be feeling,” noted Askeland.

Those looking to offer donations of supplies, are asked to contact their local shelter to determine needs. The BC SPCA has also set up a special online emergency donation site seeking to help animals affected by the wildfires. All donations up to $10,000 will be matched by Telus Health MyPet.

Wildfire evacuees who are in need of emergency boarding for their pets are asked to contact the BC SPCA Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722.