The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is responding to a fire near Monck Provincial Park, just across Nicola Lake from the Upper Nicola Band community of Quilchena. BCWS has confirmed to the Herald that the fire is classified as ‘under control,’ and that attack crews are currently on scene controlling the small blaze.

The BCWS online dashboard currently marks the fire, dubbed the Klup Creek Fire, approximately 4 kilometres from Monck Park, and 6 kilometres from Quilchena. The fire is suspected to have been ignited by a lightning strike, and was discovered in the late hours of August 23. The spot-sized blaze is roughly 0.20 hectares in size. BCWS says the fire is under control, but resources will continue to be allocated as required.

More information will be made available as it is released.