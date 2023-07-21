BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) crews are currently battling a wildfire near Merritt, where a 7.1 hectare blaze is suspected to have been sparked by lightning.

The fire, dubbed the Quilchena Creek fire and located approximately 25 kilometres southeast of Merritt, is currently classified as ‘out of control.’ Information Officers with the Kamloops Fire Centre confirmed to the Herald that an initial attack crew, multiple ground crews, and a helicopter are currently battling the flames.

The fire is suspected to be caused by lightning. More information to come as it is made available.