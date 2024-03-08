A prescribed burn will be conducted approximately 33 kilometres northeast of Merritt.

According to the news release by the BC Wildfire Service, the BC Wildfire Service has partnered with Upper Nicola Band and Upper Nicola Fire Department to conduct the fire set on March 11.

The project is 314 hectares in size and will continue until mid-April or until the grass is too green to burn.

“The work completed will be dependent on local weather and venting conditions and burning will not be done unless conditions are favorable,” the release says.

BC Wildfire Service states that smoke may be visible to residents of Douglas Lake.

The prescribed burn in the region aims to reduce build-up of dead grass, promote the growth of traditional foods, aid in community protection through the removal of fuel in Wildland Urban Interface areas as well as to provide critical cross training opportunities for BCWS personnel and both Upper Nicola and Upper Nicola Fire Department members.