A new wildfire has been reported near the Village of Lytton, a turn of events sure to bring stress to members of the community which was devastated by wildfire last summer.

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) said via Twitter it is responding to the blaze, named the Nohomin Creek wildfire, approximately 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton. As of 6:50PM on July 14, it is estimated to be 75 hectares in size. While multiple crews supported by helicopters and airtankers are battling the fire, BCWS noted that gusty winds in the area are affecting the fire’s behaviour.

At 6pm on July 14, the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) issued an evacuation order for approximately 24 properties due to the Nohomin Creek fire. The properties are located northwest of Lytton, on the west side of the Fraser River.

The Village of Lytton was almost entirely destroyed by wildfire on June 30, 2021.

BCWS says the situation is dynamic, and more details are to come as they are available.