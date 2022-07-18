The BC Wildfire Service has confirmed the presence of four new wildfires, all within 18-20 kilometres of Merritt, and is allocating resources to help control the new blazes.

All four wildfires, as of 11:15am, are estimated to be approximately 0.009 hectares. The Cummings Road and Edgar Creek fires sparked on July 17, with the former’s cause being unknown while the latter is believed to be the product of a lightning strike. The Spius Creek and Petit Creek fires sparked later on July 18, with their causes being under investigation as well but likely human caused. Initial attack crews are on site for three of the fires, with resources being allocated as required due to the close proximity of the four fires. According to the BCWS online dashboard, the fires are within 3km of Nooaitch Indian Band. No evacuation alerts or orders have been made public at this time.

Updates to come as they are made available. The causes behind the fires are still under investigation.