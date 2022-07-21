The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a new wildfire 32 kilometres northwest of Merritt, approximately 3 kilometres from Shackan Indian Band. Called the Skuhun Ridge wildfire, it was reported on July 20, while the cause of the new blaze is still unknown.

Fire Information Officers from BCWS told the Herald it currently has one unit crew, which consist of 20 firefighters, and 2 helicopters supporting fire suppression efforts. They estimate the fire to be at 0.60 hectares in size, and efforts to contain the size of the fire are ongoing. Rising temperatures, as well as dry gusty conditions, are presenting a challenge for crews.

The cause of the wildfire is unknown, and still under investigation.