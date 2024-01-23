Five Alberta-based teams are coming to the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

In a news release, the BCHL has announced that it has come to terms with five Alberta-based teams to join the league for the 2024-25 season.

The Blackfalds Bulldogs, Brooks Bandits, Okotoks Oilers, Sherwood Park Crusaders and Spruce Grove Saints, which currently play in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, will be hitting the ice in B.C. next season.

According to the release, further information on the league structure is to be announced in the coming weeks.

Currently, the BCHL consists of 17 teams separated into Interior and Coastal divisions. The league’s franchises began operating outside of Hockey Canada’s system on June 1, 2023.