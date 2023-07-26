Finding their footing as they gear up for their inaugural season as an independent league, British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) officials have announced their officiating team for the 2023/24 season.

This season’s staff will consist of five officiating managers, 26 referees, and 24 linespeople, who were selected from a group of over 90 officials that submitted an application to work for the league, which split from Hockey Canada on June 1.

The new officiating staff was selected by BCHL Vice President of Hockey Operations Brad Lazarowich, who was an NHL official for 30 years prior to his time with the league.

“We are proud to announce our staff of officials today for the upcoming season,” said Lazarowich in a release. “We were overwhelmed with the number of applicants, which goes to show the desire for officials to work in our league has never been higher. We look forward to dropping the puck in September with this group of officials and, working alongside our development coaches and mentors, helping them reach their highest potential.”

The new BCHL officials are not permitted to referee elsewhere due to sanctions by Hockey Canada, including local minor hockey, which is also governed by the national organization. BCHL officials have called on this to change to allow for more collaboration between the league and Hockey Canada.

The new officials list, which notably only includes one female official compared to multiple last season, is in addition to the four officiating development coaches and mentors announced by the league last week.

For more information on officiating in the BCHL, visit www.bchl.ca/bchl-officiating-team.