The province of BC reached a grave milestone over the weekend.

At her Monday press briefing, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 22 new deaths from COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the provincial total to 1,010.

Other announced totals:

Total new cases: 1,475

Fri-Sat: 538

Sat-Sun: 507

Sun-Mon: 430

Interior new cases: 217

In hospital: 358

In intensive care: 72.