With the sounds of road construction and landscaping once again filling the air, a campaign by Road Safety at Work BC is reminding Merritt drivers to be cautious of the “cone zone,” and protect roadside workers from serious injury or death.

The 12th annual Cone Zone campaign kicked off on May 16, looking to once again put worker safety top of mind for Merrittonians. The campaign reminds drivers to slow down and be free of distractions while approaching a cone zone – areas to protect roadside workers outlined in traffic cones.

WorkSafeBC reports that over the past decade, 12 roadside workers in BC have died on the job, and 220 missed time from work due to their injuries.

“That’s 233 people, mothers, fathers, friends, work colleagues, and neighbours,” says Trace Acres, spokesperson for the Cone Zone campaign.

“Every roadside worker in Merritt and around the Thompson-Nicola region deserves to make it home to their family at the end of their shift without injury.”

This year’s Cone Zone campaign is highlighting the life-changing consequences of distracted driving, and urges drivers to leave the phone alone. Acres added that a distraction of even a few seconds while behind the wheel can have devastating results.

Roadside workers may include construction crews, municipal workers, landscapers, tow truck operators, and first responders. When approaching these workers, drivers should slow down and pay attention to the directions of any traffic control person or signage.

The campaign also recommends planning ahead for possible work or cone zones by listening to media reports and staying informed of any road closures and detours. If no speed limit is displayed in the work zone, follow the normal posted limit. If there are vehicles with red, blue, or amber flashing lights stopped at the roadside, the province’s “Slow Down, Move Over” law applies. Drivers must slow to either 70 or 40km per hour, depending on the posted speed limit.

The Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Rob Fleming, is reminding British Columbians to do their part in keeping workers safe. The Province says that roadside worker safety is a collaboration between employers, workers, and drivers.

“As the summer road work season ramps up, we remind drivers to be aware and use caution when driving through roadside worksites. Our roadside workers are making sure our roads and highways are safe, and we can do our part to ensure ?their safety by slowing down and following safety signage,” said Fleming.

The Cone Zone campaign is a joint provincial initiative, administered by Road Safety at Work, a WorkSafeBC funded initiative managed by the Justice Institute of BC. The organization looks to eliminate work-related motor vehicle accidents through preventative measures and education.

For more information, or to get involved, visit www.conezonebc.com.