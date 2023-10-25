Editor,

A four-week Beginner Ukulele Class for those aged 18 plus, was held at the Merritt Library recently. The class was taught by Richard Lepinsky who also started the Merritt Ukulele Circle in early 2020.

The class maxed out with twelve participants, each one bringing their own ukulele. Some rented a ukulele from the library like a book, some had their own instrument and a few rented one from the Nicola Valley Arts Council.

The class learned a handful of the easiest chords on the ukulele, some basic strumming patterns, and some fun rhythmic songs that can be played and sung, with these simple chords.

There was a wide age range in the group, from the twenties to the seventies. A few people expressed interest in attending the Merritt Ukulele Circle group now that the class is over.

The MUC ( Merritt Ukulele Circle ) meets twice a month on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at the Nicola Valley Arts Council in the Clubhouse Room. For more info contact Richard at richard@richardlepinsky.com.

Richard feels the ukulele is one of the easiest instruments to get up and running on, quickly. There is something special about making music together and learning in a fun atmosphere. The Merritt Ukulele

Circle continues to bring in new members. The group will play at the Country Christmas Concert later in November.

The library staff received positive comments from the participants in the class. The next class has been scheduled to start on Wednesday Jan. 27, 2024 from 6:30 to 7:30 and run for four Wednesdays. If interested, sign up at the library.

– Richard Lepinsky

Merritt Ukulele Circle leader