Whether you love the energy of rock ‘n’ roll or some good old country twang, you don’t want to miss this concert coming to Merritt this month.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, Duane Watson and his band will be performing at Merritt’s Royal Canadian Legion at 9 p.m.

Returning after more than 20 years away from the stage, musician Duane Watson shares his excitement to be back on the road again after many personal struggles throughout his career.

“It’s just funny how your life can turn around right? After almost 20 years away from it, where I hardly even picked up a guitar,” he said.

Watson got into the music world after he saw The Beatles performing on the Ed Sullivan Show on his tv when he was just five years old.

“I think I knew at that age that I wanted to play. I think I started playing guitar around seven or eight and my older brother was teaching me,” he said.

Watson and his family then moved to northern B.C., where he started performing at coffee houses. During his almost 40 years on the road, from performing back-and-forth between bars, writing and recording songs, Watson has always been inspired by iconic country and rock singers such as Hank Williams, Led Zeppelin and Cat Stevens.

“So because I grew up with that kind of music, the old classic country, I still love it today,” he said. “I love classic country and rock and roll as I got the best of both worlds growing up through the 70s.”

During his long career, Watson won different competitions. In 1989, he won first place on a radio contest that advanced him to a singer and songwriter contest in Calgary, Alta., in which he ended up in fifth out of 250 participants.

With original songs, Watson describes performing as ”the greatest feeling in the world.”

“It’s kind of hard to explain, but it’s when you walk through the bars .. everything changes,” he said. “It’s just because you’re doing what you love.”

On Oct. 14, he just hopes everyone who comes down to watch him perform has a great time.

“From what I’ve seen and from what Merritt did before, they’ve danced and they really appreciate that (I entertain them),” Watson said. “I’m going to give them some good stories and I’m going to be debuting 30 songs, so just hopefully a really good time.”

Duane Watson Band

When: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 – concert starts at 9 p.m.

Where: Merritt’s Royal Canadian Legion – 1940 Quilchena Ave., Merritt, B.C.