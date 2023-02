On Saturday January 14, members of NatureKids BC Merritt Chapter met up for their second annual Kids Winter Bird Count. The bird watching event featured 19 total species including one female holder merganser, one belted kingfisher and two American dippers. Alan Burger and Liis Jeffries of the Nicola Naturalist Society, along with Upper Nicola Band’s Loretta Holmes appeared as guest mentors to the kids, teaching them about resident birds that call the Nicola Valley home.