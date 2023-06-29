Merritt RCMP have confirmed in a press release that the two Lower Mainland men last seen fishing at Stump Lake have been found today (June 29) , with the BC Coroner Service now taking over the investigation.

Merritt Mounties originally reported on June 21 that that they were notified in the early morning hours of June 20 that two fishermen hailing from the Lower Mainland were missing on Stump Lake. The fishermen had been last seen by friends, fishing on the lake late into the evening, utilizing a small aluminum boat. When the pair failed to return after dark, friends began to search for them, eventually calling police once their search was unsuccessful.

Initial searches last weekend by Kamloops Search and Rescue and RCMP found debris such as fishing gear and jackets from the men, with the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team finding additional debris floating under the surface of the lake. The underwater recovery team ceased searching on Monday and Tuesday (June 26 and 27), with the search picking back up yesterday. Merritt RCMP confirmed in a release Thursday (June 29) that the bodies of the men had been found, along with their boat.

“Our hearts go out to the families that are grieving after this tragedy,” said Staff Sgt. Josh Roda in a press release. “We want to thank the public for all the information they provided during the search”.

The BC Coroner Service has now taken over the investigation into the men’s deaths.