A tow truck was nicked right in front of Kamloops RCMP officers on Oct. 30.

According to detachment spokesperson Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, police were called to a stretch of the Coquihalla Highway west of Kamloops just before 5a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

On scene, a tow truck driver was helping two people work on a flat tire on a BMW.

“As police arrived on scene and were talking with the tow-truck driver outside the vehicle, the two people from the BMW stole the tow truck and fled toward Merritt with the BMW still attached,” said Evelyn.

Both vehicles were recovered soon after, with the BMW found near Salmon Arm and the tow truck picked up around Tappen.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with any information on the incident, including dashcam video from before or after the tow truck theft, is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2023-38963.