$359 million in new funding was recently provided by Budget 2022 to protect British Columbians from wildfires. Considered the largest in the history of the wildfire service, this investment will help transform the organization into a year-round service and shift from its current reactive model to a more proactive approach.

“Last year’s devastating fire season highlighted the importance of wildfire prevention for B.C. communities and, as we saw first-hand in Logan Lake, how it can make a real difference for people’s lives,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests.

“That’s why our government is more than doubling the funding available for wildfire prevention activities like FireSmart and making historic investments to transform BC Wildfire Service into a year-round, more proactive service.”

$145 million from the investment will be used to strengthen Emergency Management BC and enable the BC Wildfire Service to focus on all four pillars of wildfire management: prevention and mitigation; preparedness; response; and recovery.

According to BC Wildfire Service’s latest seasonal outlook, June brings a lower temperature and rainy period where fire hazard is anticipated to remain low through the early summer. However, there are several key regions demonstrating drier-than-normal patterns, including Southern Cariboo, Thompson-

Okanagan, and Rocky Mountain Trench which will be monitored closely.

The longer-range forecast indicates a shift to above seasonal temperatures for late July and August, which may bring an increased wildfire hazard.

As much as $90 million in new Community Resiliency Investment program funding will also be provided to local governments and First Nations to increase wildfire protection by undertaking community-based FireSmart activities over the next three years.

In Merritt, the Fire and Rescue Department has already implemented programs such as the FireSmart Rebate where residents can get up to $500 in rebates for improving their home’s fire resilience. There has also been information sessions and there will be a Wild Fire Prevention Day this month held at Central Park.

“We know, as far as FireSmart is concerned, that it’s great to have your property protected but where real effectiveness comes in is when a whole community gets behind it and does it,” said Gareth Tilt of the Merritt Fire and Rescue Department.

The Union of B.C. Municipalities administers the FireSmart Community Funding and Supports program. It processes grant applications in partnership with the Ministry of Forests and the First Nations’ Emergency Services Society of B.C. Eligible applicants facing a lower wildfire risk can apply for as much as $50,000, while applicants facing a demonstrated higher wildfire risk can apply for up to $150,000. Communities can apply for funding to cover up to 100% of the cost of their wildfire risk reduction projects.

“UBCM members have called on the Provincial government for many years to support wildfire risk reduction activities in and around their communities,” said Laurey-Anne Roodenburg, president, UBCM.

“The additional $90 million will allow communities to continue their efforts to reduce wildfire risk and increase local resiliency, and we are very happy to see the Province further its commitment to supporting local and Indigenous governments.”

Since the Community Resiliency Investment program was established in 2018, 488 grants to local governments and First Nations have been approved totalling more than $50 million.

“First Nations’ Emergency Services Society of B.C. is looking forward to the opportunity to continue serving First Nation communities in B.C., working with our program partners to deliver FireSmart community funding and supports,” said Quentin Nelson, mitigation manager, First Nations’ Emergency

Services Society.

Over three years, $98 million will also provided to fund wildfire prevention work and projects and maintain forest service roads, and more than $26 million in capital funding has been provided to increase capacity, address maintenance needs, and equip firebases for future wildfire seasons.

The Province has provided ongoing funding to the First Nations’ Emergency Services Society of B.C. to support the inclusion of Traditional Knowledge, which led directly to the initiation of a Cultural and Prescribed Fire initiative.

Working in partnership with First Nations to expand the use of cultural and prescribed burning is critical to mitigating the risk of wildfires. Integrating traditional practices and cultural uses of fire into wildfire prevention and supporting the reintroduction of strategized burning is also a commitment of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act Action Plan.

To learn more about the June Wildfire Seasonal Outlook, please visit; https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status/wildfire-situation/fire-weather. Please visit https://firesmartbc.ca/ to learn more about FireSmart principles and safety programs.