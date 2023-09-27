With fall in the air and cooler temperatures arriving, the ban on certain campfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre has been rescinded.

As of noon on Thursday, Sept. 28, Category 1 campfires will once again be permitted within the fire centre limits, which includes the City of Merritt. A Category 1 fire includes a controlled burn of no larger than 0.5 metres high by o.5 metres wide, as well as chimineas and tiki torches.

Anything larger is considered a Category 2 fire, which is tentatively banned until noon on Oct. 13, weather permitted.

Fireworks, sky lanterns, air curtain burners, burn barrels and burn cages remain prohibited as well.

Anyone found in contravention of the ban could face a ticket up to $1,150, an administrative penalty of up to $10,000, or, if convicted in court, up to one year in jail. If one’s actions causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person may be responsible for all firefighting costs.

The Kamloops Fire Centre consists of the Merritt, Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton and Lillooet fire zones.

There is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the Merritt area for Sept. 27 with a high of 16 degrees.