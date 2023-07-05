by Laísa Condé —

The second campfire ban is on the way during this summer season as dry and warm conditions increase the change of wildfires across B.C.

B.C. Wildfire Service announced in a press release that open fires are prohibited starting at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 7, in Kamloops Fire Centre, which covers Kamloops, Vernon, Lilooet, Kelowna, Penticton and Merritt.

In addition to the ban, other flammable activities such as fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels, binary exploding targets, air curtain burners, tiki and similar torches, as well as chimineas are restricted.

The campfire prohibition will remain in effect until noon on Oct. 13, 2023, or until the orders are revoked.

For more information and updates, check the B.C. Wildfire Service website.