Canadian Red Cross providing financial incentives for Merrittonians affected by the 2021 flood.

Applications for the 2021 B.C. Floods Residential Mitigation Incentive Program are open until April 30.

Eligible applicants may receive up to $750 for residential maintenance activities such as raising personal belongings onto shelves or into waterproof containers; cleaning out existing backwater valve; testing sump pumps; removing debris; sealing openings where water may enter the home; or purchasing dam bags.

Applicants interested in taking on larger that may take more time and planning are eligible to receive up to $4,250 for residential flood mitigation such as installation or replacement of sump pumps and alarms; installation of backwater valve; replacement of below grade windows or exterior doors; replacement or installation of eavestroughs and downspouts, or installation of flood alarms.

Homeowners, tenants, or community-owned homes with primary residences in Merritt or other communities affected by the flood that experienced minor damage from the 2021 flood are eligible to apply.

Those that wish to apply must make an account on the SM Apply platform or call the Canadian Red Cross at 1-833-966-4225 on weekdays between 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. PST.

Approved applicants must keep receipts or invoices, and fill out an online report for the Canadian Red Cross including a before and after photo of the renovated home to verify flood mitigation activity was completed according to program requirements.

Applicants with major damage or destroyed primary residence are able to contact a Canadian Red Cross case manager for personalized recovery support by emailing [email protected] or calling 1-800-863-6582 on week days between 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. PST.