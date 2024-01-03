Start your engines, a cross-province rally is soon to kick off in Merritt.

The Thunderbird Rally, hosted by the West Coast Rally Association and dubbed as “a fun winter driving adventure through the back-roads of BC”, runs from Jan. 27-28 from Merritt to Salmon Arm. It is the first leg of the 2024 BC TSD Rally Championship, which will see participants roll through approximately 850 kilometres of B.C. roads.

Early entry prices are available until Jan. 19. Anyone wishing to attend can contact paul@rallybc.com to confirm a spot.

Rally headquarters will be at the Merritt Best Western, with first cars out at 10:30a.m. Cars are expected back in Merritt the following day around 3:30p.m.

More information can be found at www.rallybc.ca.